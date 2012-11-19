“Patient safety is the central domain of quality healthcare,” said T S Ravikumar, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, at the 15th Dr S Rangarajan Memorial Oration, organised by the Sundaram Medical Foundation here on Saturday. Ravikumar spoke on the importance of quality in healthcare delivery and outlined the plans one could put in place to improve the quality of healthcare that is currently offered by hospitals. He discussed the roles of public and private sector hospitals and said that they were complementary.

“Organisations in the private sector offer cost effective healthcare, while institutions in the public sector offer value in healthcare delivery. Both together complement each other in improving the health of the common man,” he said. He also said that innovation is needed by cross learning from other sectors like aviation and manufacturing. “A culture shift, micro experiments, process redesign and an outcome-oriented approach are the keys to shift health care in India to be more appropriate and accountable,” he added.

The annual oration, started in 1998, is part of the annual FORUM (Focus, Overviews, Reviews and Updates in Medicine) workshop that is held every year to debate new developments in healthcare and present papers.