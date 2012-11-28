Srinivas Fine Arts, brand owner of Nightingale, is releasing its premium products for the year 2013.

Nightingale’s primary launch of two of its premium products for the year 2013 include Moonlight Marvel and Noble Emperor.

Special features of Moonlight Marvel are that it’s designed in two variants with both having salient features such as UV-coated, round-cornered, special effects on the cover, foil-stamped, spiral bound, lockable band and creative two color inner on natural shade paper. The product is priced at Rs 295.

Special features of Noble Emperor are that the book’s front cover is emblazoned with a design of a sword and bow with horses on either side. The Noble Emperor has other features such as satin page marker, spine-embossed, gilded edges, round back, foil-stamped, special antique cover finish and creative four color inner pages. The product is priced at Rs 970.

Nightingale’s products are available at Landmark, Odyssey and Higginbothams.