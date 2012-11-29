T Nagar’s Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha will hold its 33rd Music Festival from December 9. This year, the festival will also include the dance forms of Bharathanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohini Aatam and Kathak as part of the performances.

The Sabha is also set to confer their Vani Kala Sudhakara Award on the inaugural day. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The awardees are ‘Bombay’ Jayashree (Vocal), Prof T N Krishnan (Violin). T K Murthy, (Mrudangam), Deepika Reddy (Kuchipudi), A R Srinivasan (Theatre)

The festival is on till January 25 and will be inaugurated by the 44th Jeer of Thirumala Tirupati.