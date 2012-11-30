The Corporation Council on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a slew of projects aimed at expanding and widening key roads across the city.

The Council cleared work approvals as well as permissions to Corporation officials to carry out the necessary land acquisition works.

Responding to a question, Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy told councillors that the civic body would hold site inspection and assess feasibility of expanding the narrow, but crowded Choolaimedu High Road.

The Council, however, approved the expansion and resulting land acquisition for key roads across the city, such as Nelson Manickam Road, Paper Mills Road, Sembium-Red Hills Road and Vadapalani Kaliamman Koil Street.

The proposals that came up for the Council’s approval noted that the roads in question were arterial roads that served as bus routes and stressed the need to expand them. With some of these works, Corporation officials are set to hold surveys of how much private land they would have to acquire in order to start work.