It is not always the whodunnit mystery that challenges police work. This weekend, the Poonamallee police came across one such case that tested their wits.

The control room on Sunday received a phone call from one Shankar, a manager with the Poonamallee branch of India Infoline Finance Limited.

He stated that a masked man attacked him inside the office with a knife and escaped with 6.5 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.15 crore. This, Shankar said, happened around 8.30 pm and the assailant covered the CCTV camera and disconnected all security gadgets before carrying out the attack. The stolen jewellery was pledged to the firm by its customers.

Subsequently, Poonamallee police took up the investigation. Ambattur Deputy Commissioner of Police Magesh Kumar conducted a spot inquiry.

However, the police felt that somewhere, things were just not tallying. Upon further quizzing, Shankar began changing his narrative. Police grew suspicious about the whole episode and grilled Shankar further.

After intense interrogation, Shankar gave in.

Police sources said that Shankar himself had covered the CCTV camera and disconnected the burglar alarms before stealing the gold jewellery from the lockers.

Further investigations revealed that he had concealed the stolen jewels at a burial ground in Poonamallee from where it was recovered during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Shankar was subsequently arrested based on a case registered under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been remanded in judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner S George rewarded the investigation team for their swift action and the recovery of stolen property within a few hours of the reporting of the incident.