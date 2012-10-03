The 11th batch of marine engineering graduates from the Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE) comprising 23 cadets had an impressive passing out parade recently, witnessed by C V Subba Rao, ED, Sanmar Shipping who took the salute.

The college’s Marine Department is one of the first schools in Tamil Nadu to offer a graduation in marine engineering. It is rated highly at Grade 2 by the Small and Medium Enterprises Rating Agency (SMERA) that rates marine courses, informs H R Premnath, HOD. The Vasant J Sheth gold medal instituted by the Vasant J Sheth Memorial Foundation, was awarded to GVN Ashwin Kumar as the best all round cadet.

In another development, SVCE has been able to place as many as 427 engineering graduates in the last academic year.