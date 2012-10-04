The introduction of Mobile Number Portability has helped state-run telecom operator BSNL gain 2.3 lakh customers in Chennai alone, the operator’s Chief General Manager for the Chennai Telecom Circle A Balasubramaniam said. He added that the telecom giant was in the process of actively gaining market share by announcing offers.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, Balasubramaniam said the Chennai Circle was also registering growth in the number of land line connections. “We have recorded 42,000 new land line connections. This is a net growth of 1,600. While that number might not seem much, it is remarkable because every other circle in the country is losing land line connections. Chennai has bucked the trend,” said Balasubramaniam, who recently took over as BSNL’s Chennai CGM.

He also told reporters that BSNL had benefited greatly through the introduction of Mobile Number Portability, with a net gain of 70,000 customers.

Balasubramanian announced a number of schemes and limited period offers to mark the 13th Foundation Day of BSNL Chennai Circle. Information on these offers is available at http://chennai.bsnl.co.in

BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle CGM Ashraf Khan also addressed the press conference. He said the operator had already completed a project to extend 3G connectivity at all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu. The connectivity would be expanded to cover all taluk headquarters by March, he said.

A project to lay 1,140 km of optic fibre cables to boost the network was also underway, Khan added.

Acknowledging that in a market as competitive as Chennai, retention of customers was more difficult than getting new ones, Balasubramaniam said efforts would be taken to improve services as well as grievance and complaint redressal.