Rich fabrics, bold colours and a beautiful array of designs made up this curtain raiser for the 11th edition of the annual ‘Duchess Utsav’ organised by the Duchess Club here recently. The curtain raiser featured some of the debutant designers who will be showcasing their creations for the first time at the Utsav.

From Shreyas, a boutique selling Chettinad-style sarees and artifacts to Soumya, the designer of a niche mix of different types of silk sarees and Rashida, who sells Pakistani-style kurtas and kaftans under the brand Sequence to Ra, started by the mother-daughter duo Varsha and Usha for a mix and match saree collection, the curtain raiser provided a glimpse of things to come during the Utsav.

The Utsav offers a mix of designer clothing, jewellery, artifacts, paintings, bags and shoes among others, designed by both first timers and established designers.

“We started the Utsav as a platform to encourage entrepreneurs and homemakers to enter new avenues. Over the years, this has changed into something of a business platform that brings both debutants and old timers together,” said Rathi.

The Utsav will feature about 65 stalls featuring different designers from around the country this year and will be held on October 11 and 12 at Hotel Savera.