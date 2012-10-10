“Seven years of tree conservation!” That’s what the members of Nizhal, a trust that promotes the conservation of trees in the city, collectively exclaimed at their anniversary celebrations here on Sunday.

Members of Nizhal, including children as young as six years old, mingled together, reminisced and shared their experiences of volunteering with the organisation over the years. “I joined Nizhal a few months ago and I loved volunteering with them. I’ve planted trees, watered plants and removed unwanted roots, helping the trees grow. We should all plant more trees,” said Amogh Gupta, a student of class eight and a Nizhal volunteer.

Earlier, the members of Nizhal paid tributes to one of their late advisors, G Dattatri, who was also the first chief urban planner of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). “We gathered a little early before the celebrations and did ‘Shram Dhan’, a tribute with our hard work to continue to Dattatri sir’s legacy. We did some weeding and watering in the park opposite to ensure that the greenery survived,” said Shoba Menon, managing trustee of Nizhal. The tiny tots also weren’t left out as children from the Maitreyi Dance Academy performed to music, highlighting the importance of saving trees. About 100 members turned up for the anniversary celebrations.