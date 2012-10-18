When you walk into Spencer’s Plaza during the week of Navarathri, it is hard to miss the kolu installations in the Phase I and II atria. However, visitors to the mall stopped in their tracks when they entered the atrium of Phase III - a kolu set up that reached up to the second floor greeted them. Many stood in awe, gaping and pointing to the various dolls on display on the 10 steps.

On closer look, there were some unusual dolls apart from the sculptures of the gods and goddesses. This included a teddy bear, a rag doll and other cuddly stuffed creatures indicating that it wasn’t meant to be just a visual treat.

‘Namma City Golu’, organised by Radio City 91.1 FM, is a charity endeavour that will continue throughout the Navarathri season. The radio station aims to break the Limca Book Record for the biggest kolu by collecting over 3,500 dolls and toys over the course of the festival and at the end of the nine days, the items collected would be distributed to orphaned children, says their website. Rama Krishnan, a visitor to the mall, said that it was an innovative idea to involve the community in a charitable cause. With the first five steps filled up within a couple of days, more people are invited to contribute to the kolu for a good cause. They also have a chance to be in the record books. Anyone willing to donate can SMS CityCGYour Name to 56060.