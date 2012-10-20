This festival season, try your luck with the jackpot prize offered by Kirtilals Kalidas Jewellers. Customers purchasing up to 10 lakhs in gold jewellery or 10 carats in diamond jewellery are eligible to win the jackpot of a diamond necklace worth Rs 6,00,000.

The second prize is a diamond necklace worth Rs 3,00,000 while the third and fourth are holiday packages worth Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively. The jewellery store has also brought out a wide range of new collections in gold and diamond for the festive season. Contemporary lightweight collections, traditional patterns and designs that can be customised to one’s taste are included in the new collection. M Shivakumar, senior manager at Kirtilals, said that the offer was available at all branches across the country. “The offer was made keeping in mind the tastes of our customers. We did not want to offer discounts and end up compromising on quality,” he said.

The winners of the holiday packages can choose their destination and packages. The prizes will be awarded at a public function by the end of the offer period. The offer is on from October 15 to December 15.