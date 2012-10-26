The Madras High Court has directed the City Police Commissioner to consider a plea to ban agitations and other meetings within a 100-metre radius of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and pass orders within six weeks.

A vacation bench comprising Justices KK Sasidharan and N Kirubakaran passed the order on a public interest writ petition from advocate K Ashok Chakkravarthy of Choolai. According to the petitioner, the police had been granting permission to political parties and other organisations to hold demonstrations near the Memorial Hall, which is close to the Central Railway Station and the RGGGH.

As a large crowd gathered in a small area and the participants parked their vehicles on all sides of EVR Periyar Salai, there was traffic congestion from the Fort Station to Kilpauk and from Central Station to Anna Salai and Pallavan Salai junction.

Ambulances which took the injured to the hospital were the worst affected because of the traffic jam. Those who were to take trains at the Central station also got stranded and missed trains.

There was a huge space available at the Island Grounds, which was flanked by Anna Salai and Kamarajar Salai, where demonstrations could be held, the petitioner contended. The petitioner sent a representation on October 19 in this regard to the Police Commissioner.