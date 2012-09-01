K-Lite Industries, a unit of the Kumbhat Group and a manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures in India, recently added a series of decorative poles to its family of architectural ornamental lighting.

The new series integrates ancient architectural designs with state-of-the-art lighting technology to enhance outdoor landscape.

Offered with ornamental brackets to match the architectural pole design, the Decorative Pole series is made of cast iron base and with corrosive resistant material to protect the ornaments from corrosion.

Swaged or tapered, the poles are ornamentally-contoured with top brackets to hold the luminaires and have ornamental collets of varied designs to enhance the aesthetics.

With a wide range of options to choose from, these poles serve the applications of all landscapes.

They are also available in different heights, colours and luminaires to blend with the pole designs, including green LED luminaires.

Finish colours are customised according to customer preferences and the colours available include antique brown, copper and gold, apart from the regular olive green and black.

Taking into consideration customer feedback, K-Lite has developed the new series of decorative poles and luminaires to blend with the olden day European architecture.

With pointed archs and defined characteristics that have a certain Gothic charm to them, the new series is apt for both monuments and heritage buildings, apart from other design plans.

K-Lite’s Architectural - Ornamental lighting system is priced between `20,000 and `90,000.

For further information, contact 9383337040/ 9840967040.