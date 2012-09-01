Kashmir Kidnapping, a book authored by BK Bakhshi, former chairman, Indian Oil, was recently released by M Nene, director (Marketing), Indian Oil. The book traces the kidnapping of K Doraiswamy, former executive director (Engg & Planning) of the company, by Kashmiri militants in 1991 during his official visit to Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakhshi, who spearheaded the company’s efforts for the release of Doraiswamy, said that the 54-day ordeal galvanised the entire fabric of Indian Oil to rise to the challenge in an unprecedented expression of solidarity.

The book attempts to portray the power of teamwork, highlighting the combined efforts of the Indian Oil family in a crisis management situation to obtain the release of their colleague, he said.

“The book showcases that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going,” he said.

The book is a first-person account.

A thread that runs through the entire narrative is that ‘a team can scale mountains’ and achievements are only a result of team work, cohesion and dedication.

Bakshi is considered one among the most experienced board-level executives in India, with a wealth of experience both in public and private sectors.

Also present on the occasion was K Doraiswamy