Travelling in city buses could soon be a pleasure, with the government mulling on a proposal to implement dedicated bus lanes known as Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on a stretch of 54 km in the city under the first phase.

The dedicated lanes, which will ensure hassle-free movement of buses without any disruption by other vehicles, is being proposed on the stretches of Siruseri-Saidapet (24.8 km), Tambaram-Saidapet (18.5 km) and Chromepet-Thoraipakkam (10.6 km). A total stretch of 54 km is likely to be covered under the first phase of the BRTS, according to a feasibility report submitted to the government by Institute for Transportation and Development Policy. The report has suggested a total of 88-km dedicated bus lanes in two phases based on the Bogota and Ahmedabad model. It is believed that the bus lanes are essential since they reduce conflict with slow-moving, turning and parked vehicles, besides reducing drivers’ fatigue. The study estimates that the 24.8 km stretch between Siruseri-Saidapet will cost Rs 372 crore to be converted into BRTS. Similarly, the development of Tambaram-Saidapet stretch will cost Rs 278 crore and Chromepet-Thoraipakam could cost Rs127 crore.

The report also suggested removing ticketing activity from the bus and instead having fare collection at the bus stations.