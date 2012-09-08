For the first time after assuming office, President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Chennai on Saturday to participate in the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Madras High Court.

Also, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be arriving here on Saturday en route to Sriharikota where ISRO will fire its 100th Indian space mission on Sunday.

In view of the VVIP visits, the Chennai City Police has deployed 5,000 policemen for security. A mock security drill was held on Wednesday and surveillance has been beefed up in crowded places, including railway and bus stations besides markets.

In all the roads that will be used by the President’s motorcade, including GST Road and Anna Salai, armed policemen will be on guard.

In an official release, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Pranab’s visit to Chennai and Tirupati would be the first to a State outside Delhi after he assumed office.

Pranab Mukherjee will be arriving in Chennai by 1.15 pm and will be at Raj Bhavan at 2.15 pm for lunch to be hosted by Governor K Rosaiah. He will be going to the Madras High Court by 4.15 pm to unveil a commemorative stupa hailing the 150th year celebrations of the court.

Later, by 4.45 pm he will arrive at the Nehru Indoor Stadium to participate in the sesquicentennial fete of the High Court. After taking part in a felicitation at a hotel by 6.45 pm, he will be leaving for the airport by 7.30 pm from where he will be going to Renigunta.

After an overnight stay at Tirupati, Mukherjee would offer worship to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday. The President would first pray at the Adi Varahaswamy temple situated on the banks of the tank close to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Later, the President would inaugurate a pilgrim guest house complex ‘Nandakam Guest House’ constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

Mukherjee would later spend some time with students of the 130-year-old Sri Venkateswara Vedic School on the hills. Before winding up his pilgrimage, Mukherjee would also offer worship at the Sri Alamel Mangai temple in Tiruchanur.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will arrive in Che-nnai at 4.45 pm and straight head to Sriharikota by 4.50 pm for the 100th launch. On Sunday, he is expected to return to Chennai by 11.20 am and head back to the nation’s capital by 11.25 am on board an IAF flight.