Over the past couple of weeks, the intermittent showers in and around the city limits have contributed to a significant rise in the water levels in the reservoirs that supply drinking water to residents.

The city gets its water supply from reservoirs and lakes at Poondi, Sholavaram, Chembarambakkam and Senkundram (Red Hills). While the water level still continues to be almost 4500 million cubic feet (mcft) lesser than what it was last year, the situation seems to be improving according to the statistics available on the Metro Water website.

Last year, all four lakes had a total of 8089 mcft of water on the same date (September 17); currently, they hold 3605 mcft.The total combined capacity of the lakes is 11057 mcft.

As on Monday morning, the Poondi reservoir held 685 mcft, Sholavaram lake had 91 mcft and Chembarambakkam lake had 1353 mcft. Poondi had the highest inflow of 370 cusecs. Red Hills, which currently holds 1476 mcft had an inflow of 180 cusecs. Chembarambakkam had slightly lesser, with 150 cusecs.

The current total storage for the city’s water supply stands at 3605mcft, up from 3493 mcft on September 4.