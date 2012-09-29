Residents of Old Pallavaram are planning to go on a fast on October 2 to protest against the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR) 2010.

This amendment, residents say, has stopped construction work in the areas designated as ‘protected’ by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Addressing the media here on Thursday, C Murugayyan, secretary of the Federation of Welfare Associations of Pallavaram, said, “There are no precious metals that can be mined from the area, nor is there oil or petroleum that can be extracted. Why would the government want to destroy the homes of people who have lived there for generations for the sake of a few artefacts from thousands of years ago?”

Treasurer M Krishnamoorthy said that there were about 17 places in Kancheepuram district that have been affected due to this amendment.

“Pallavaram is the worst affected. More than 5,000 families have homes in the area that the ASI has deemed ‘regulated’. We are forced to protest,” he added.

The amendment that the Pallavaram residents are grappling with clearly demarcates a ‘protected area’ and a ‘regulated area’.

Any construction work that needs to be done in the regulated area needs a No Objection Certificate from the ASI, according to CMDA regulations.

Further, the ongoing construction work had also been in limbo since the amendment came through.

“There are 58 people whose plan approvals are pending because they haven’t got the NOC yet. Others who have already built their homes with CMDA approval cannot sell, mortgage or modify their properties without an No Objection Certificate which the ASI is refusing to give,” said Krishnamoorthy.

The federation has invited Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan and Kancheepuram MP P Viswanathan among others to participate in the protest. Krishnamoorthy also added that they expected all the affected families to join the demonstration.