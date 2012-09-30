The police on Friday arrested a man for conning people of Rs 36 lakh, promising railway jobs. Kancheepuram police said Kumaresan (47), the accused, a mechanic in Arakonam, sold the idea of placement in the railways to Napolean, who is based in Chengalpet. Napolean and six others paid a total of Rs 36 lakh to Kumaresan. When the jobs didn’t materialise, they filed a police complaint, following which a case was registered.