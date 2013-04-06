DVAC sleuths arrested a superintendent of Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) at Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus on College Road for accepting a bribe to approve regularisation of service to an assistant professor, here on Friday afternoon.

Sources said S Karthik of Somarasanpet in Tiruchy, a principal of a private college and his wife N Benitta, an assistant professor in a private college in Tiruchy had submitted an application seeking approval of passing departmental Tamil test conducted by TNPSC for regularisation of service.

K Nagendran, superintendent at DCE insisted that they pay Rs 40,000 for processing the application, but the couple struck a deal to pay Rs 30,000. They later sought the help of DVAC.

On the advice of DVAC, Karthik handed over the money laced with a chemical to Nagendran. DVAC officials led by DSP K Jeevanandam then stormed the office and caught the official with the money. He was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.