A cinema producer’s office in the city was vandalised by miscreants on Friday night. Manimaran, producer of ‘Payapulla’, a Tamil movie slated for release next month, submitted a petition to the City Police Commissioner S George citing that no police action was taken on his complaint with Vadapalani Police station. Manimaran and Rajnikanth fan club Ramanathapuram secretary Bala Namachivayam had jointly produced the movie.

Manimaran told media that his office on Arcot Road, which was vandalised around 11.30 pm on Friday, had production-related equipment. He had also named two suspects. “The entire office was emptied out and all the properties, including the furniture, were thrown out. They also locked up the office,” he said. “We lodged a complaint with Vadapalani police, but our complaint was not registered. I petitioned the Commissioner to taking action,” he added. He also claimed that a new sign board announcing ‘Free Legal Aid’ services was hung in front of his office.

When Express contacted one of the advocates suspected to have had involvement, he answered that the sign board had nothing to do with Manimaran’s office. He claimed that he had no role in the incident and that his office board was put up six months ago. “My office and Manimaran’s office are different. I have executed tenant agreement with the owner of the building and have been running my office. And, there was no dispute between me and Manimaran,” the advocate said.