South India’s first double decker train, connecting Chennai and Bangalore, is likely to be thrown open for passenger traffic within one month, said Southern Railway General Manager Rakesh Mishra.

Briefing newspersons on the sidelines of the annual day celebrations of Ashraya, a school for the differently abled, here on Monday he said Southern Railway was ready to operate the train.

“The Railway Board must issue a notification for commencing the operations of the double decker train. It is likely that operations will start in a month’s time,” he said. Except for the double decker train, all the new trains announced in the railway budget 2012-13 have become operational, he claimed.

On the status of developing Royapuram railway station into a terminal, he said Southern Railway had engaged RITES, a consultant, to carry out a feasibility study for the purpose.

“The consultant will examine the possibility of developing the station into a terminal. There is also a suggestion for a railway terminal at Tondiarpet railway station,” he said.

Asked about the train protection warning system (TPWS), which the High Level Committee on Railway Safety found ineffective in Indian conditions, he replied that the TPWS was functioning properly on the Chennai-Gummidipundi section.

Mishra said that discussions were under way to operate additional summer special trains. Earlier the General Manager announced that Southern Railway would offer `50,000 towards the school for the differently abled. “This apart, I will personally contribute `5,000,” he said.