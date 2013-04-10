SpiceJet will be the official carrier for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the newest franchisee in the Indian Premier League (IPL) circuit.

“I have no doubt that the tie up with Sunrisers Hyderabad team will help build a greater connect with our target audience,” Spice Jet Chief Executive Officer Neil Mills said.

The Sunrisers team, making its debut in IPL 6 season, is coached by Tom Moody and the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Hyderabad is the team’s home.

The airline is running a contest for the best winning mantra for the SpiceJet Sunrisers Hyderabad — on air, Twitter and Facebook. This will give fans a chance to be present at the toss with the skippers and the match referee during all matches of Sunrisers.