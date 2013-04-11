Eleven pizzas, 25 foodies and no one’s eating. It’s a fairly unusual sight, especially when members of the popular Chennai Food Guide are involved. But on Tuesday afternoon the goal was not not to chew, but to ‘click’ instead. Organised by Tuscana Pizzeria and CFG, the event gave amateur photographers a taste of possibly the first ever pizza photography contest in the city. And the competition, aptly titled ‘Pizzarazzi’ (pizza meets paparazzi), had a roomful of enthusiastic participants at Tuscana’s Chamier’s Road branch on the dot of 4 pm.

Karthik Ganapathi, a consultant at a software company, says, “I took time off from the office to make the competition, so unfortunately I didn’t get to actually eat any of the pizza after...” But from the shooting happening, it’s evident that it was worth the effort. The photographers seem to be setting up indoors and outdoors – using every imaginable prop possible. And they’re not all necessarily connected to food. Think bangles, shoes, a statuette, a rubix cube and even (hold your breath) — a pair of shoes! “But you’ve got to see the albums uploaded on the CFG Facebook page to really get an idea,” smiles Nishanth Radhakrishnan, senior associate at the portal.

The contest doesn’t stop here. He explains the rules, “Each photographer is required to put up an album of 20 photos for people to view.” On April 15, this will be followed by contestants posting their best work or their most popular pizza click on the official album for entries. “And the results will be out on April 20,” Nishanth finishes. So what’s the grand prize? Let’s just say, vouchers worth a year’s supply of pizza!