It has become an essential part of my life,” says 24-year-old Anand who watches porn for an hour everyday. He says he wakes up in the middle of the night to watch porn when his parents are asleep. “Even if I go to bed early, I can’t sleep without it,” he admits. The only good thing is that he spends less time watching porn online because of Facebook.

There is a fine line that divides porn addiction from porn viewing. And it is often blurred because the symptoms are of a highly personal nature and seldom leave the closet. When they begin to make their way out, life may go haywire. Like Harish, who has been married for two years. He has had to keep his sexual fantasies to himself since his wife called him a ‘weirdo’ for wanting to try some kinky fantasies. “When I am not turned on by my partner, what’s wrong in fantasizing or watching porn?” he asks.

Though recreation is cited as the top cause, some others put it down to a lack of other options. Ramani, a 55-year-old city-based painter who is divorced, says that watching porn is the only source of entertainment. “I get tense when someone interrupts me because I don’t like the flow being disturbed,” he says.

Also, this isn’t just a male-only bastion. Studies suggest that for every three men watching porn, there is one female counterpart. “If men can watch porn because they have a sexual need, why shouldn’t we do it as well?” asks Laila, a 26-year-old architect. “To tell you the truth, both my boyfriend and I watch porn separately when we feel the urge - but never together. We have a perfectly good sex life together and we’re honest about it,” she adds.

Dr Manoj Beno, medical director, Billroth Hospitals, says, “In today’s world, women are just as curious as men and want to explore. The degrees may vary due to exposure and opportunity,” he says and adds that it can get dangerous if it becomes a perversion.