In a shocking incident in broad daylight that rattled passers-by near Natesan park in T Nagar on Sunday, a man stabbed his estranged partner after a wordy duel, leaving her grievously injured.

The man, whom police later identified as L Veena Sagar, a homeopathy physician from Andhra Pradesh, on seeing the woman, Saradha Gopal Chavan, bleeding profusely and collapsing, sought public help and attempted to take her to a hospital.

Alerted by public, the police rushed an 108 ambulance and admitted the woman to a government hospital.

According to police, Sagar was having a relationship with the victim for the last seven years as they were working together in a hospital at Pune. A minor quarrel between them ended up in the bloody attack on Sunday.

“It seems there was a conflict between them recently. She left Pune and came to Chennai about a month ago as she wanted to separate from him. Irked by this, Sagar followed her to the city. He spoke to her on phone and asked her to come near Natesan Park. He intended to attack her,” said Assistant Commissioner (T Nagar) G Tamil Selvan.

It was a premeditated attack, police said adding that Sagar carried a small pocket knife. However, the cut injury caused by Sagar on Saradha’s stomach was not very deep and the woman is out of danger.

A widow and a mother of a 12-year-old son, Saradha was working as a housekeeping staff in the same hospital at Pune where Sagar was working as a doctor. The duo developed a relationship after Saradha’s husband died. Having decided to separate, she had joined a homeopathy clinic in T Nagar as a staff.

“She is trying to protect the accused. While speaking to us, she maintained that Sagar was her husband and refused to give statements against him. But Sagar has said that he stabbed her as she refused to marry,” police said. Sagar was booked on charges of attempt to murder.