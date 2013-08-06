Eighteen-year old M Shahrukh Khan’s patient century (108, 165b, 17x4) helped UFCC (T Nagar) post 248 for 6 in 90 overs against defending champions Jolly Rovers on the first day of a sixth round match of the Senior Division League of the TNCA at IIT-Chemplast grounds.

In another match, left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar’s 6/24 helped Alwarpet CC bundle out Globe Trotters for a paltry 72 and gain a lead of 55 runs in a low scoring game.

At Murugappa Grounds, L Suryapprakash (113) and V Maaruthi Raghav (128 batting) slammed centuries to help Grand Slam reach a comfortable 263 for two in 90 overs against TI Cycles.

BRIEF SCORES: At Murugappa: Grand Slam 263/2 in 90 overs (L Suryapprakash 113, V Maaruthi Raghav 128 batting) vs TI Cycles.

At IC-Guru Nanak: AG’s Office RC 129 in 68.3 overs (S Aswinkumar 46; Malolan Rangarajan 5/38) vs Vijay CC 65/0 in 21 overs.

At CPT– IP: India Pistons 345/6 in 83 overs (R Srinivasan 137, S Avaikkarasan 74 batting) vs TSC.

At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 127 in 51 overs (SS Pon Xavier 62 no; Prasanth Chandran 4/46) & 5/0 in 1 over vs Globe Trotters 72 in 33.5 overs (DT Chandrasekar 6/24).

At IIT-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 248/6 in 90 overs (M Shahrukh Khan 108, J Kaushik 3/60) vs Jolly Rovers.

At SRMC: Young Stars 143/4 in 90 overs (T Dushyanth 63 batting, Petson Mathews 49; J Joel Joseph 3/42) vs IOB.