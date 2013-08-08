Be it wandering around local markets in Singapore hunting for Indian ingredients or cooking food over a charcoal fire, the chefs at GRT Hotels and Resorts, have many a story to tell about their experiences during the cooking competition, ‘Tradition and Innovation’ organised by the Singapore Tourism Board as part of a 10-day food festival held in Singapore. The hotel, one of the two teams to represent India for the completion won the gold medal at the competition.

Two chefs from the hotel, Corporate Executive Chef P Sheetharam along with sous chef Ganesh had gone for the event. But many of the tasks before them were far from their expectation. “We were not allowed to take any ingredients by air though for the first part of the competition we could decide on our menu. But we had thought that we would get it all together at one store,” says Sheetharam. He goes on, “But that did not happen. We had to go to the local market and walk up and down for several kilometres to get all the ingredients for the three course meal within the allotted time of two hours!”

Luckily, there was a local student to assist them and as it turned out the quality of the ingredients was so good that it only added to the taste of the food. The menu included a starter, main course and dessert.

The starter consisted of ‘Robusty Shot - with malai murg and galoti on ulti parata and pyazi salat’. This consists of a green gram smoothie with cream enriched chicken supreme and lamb-mince kebab served with Indian bread and an onion salad. The main course was Seafood moilee with wilted spinach, red string hopper and botanic poriyal. This included shrimp coiled in fish and poached in coconut milk stew, steamed red rice hoppers and mixed vegetable poriyal. The dessert meanwhile consisted of Speroid-fruits, a Jalebi tower with Rabdi drizzle and Mango shrikhand amidst Kesari and Khubani Ka Meetha. All this was prepared within two hours of the allotted cooking time during which even the basic masalas, chutneys and sauces were to be prepared on the spot.

But all said and done, this was one of the lighter competitions. The second was the ‘Mystery Challenge’ wherein the contestants would be given a few ingredients and had to make the best food possible from it. Here the utter surprise of all the participants, they were given charcoal, a mud stove and two mud pots to prepare the food. “I never thought I would be going all the way to Singapore and cooking on a mud stove!” says Sheetharam. “Even lighting the stove took a lot of our time,” he explains.

The Chennai team got chicken, lotus stem, drumstick, jackfruit and dates in their ‘mystery basket’. With this they managed to make Kozhi Chuttathu with yelumichai saadam, kaikari mandi and served their meal traditionally on banana leaf.Evidentally all their hard work was worth it.The preparation which was completed within an hour brought home their gold.