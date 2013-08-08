To eat or not to eat? That’s been their temptation for the last 40 days of Ramzan. But with just one day to go for Eid celebrations, one can count on loaded plates and dare we say it, a hint of gluttony in the weeks to come. Hey, after 14 hours of 40 days of control (that’s 560 hours) - we think these folks deserve to freak out a little. Sonali Shenoy talks to popular Muslims in the city to find out what they can’t wait to binge on, with Eid only hours away...

Rehane, fashion designer

You know it’s the biggest myth that people who fast lose weight during Ramzan. I for one have gained two-and-a-half kgs over the last 40 days! But when there’s biryani in the house, count me in for at least five servings. Also, I can never get enough of our traditional dakhni Muslim repertoire of desserts – Sheer Khurma, stuffed Gulab Jamun with nuts at the centre and Dum Ka Rot...they deserve a retail space all on their own.

Hichem Osman, boutique owner

Long gain basmati rice and my mother’s homemade fish masala - no question. I think the malayali in me comes out at this time of year. Also weirdly, I’ve been aching for a nice crisp dosa, it’s been ages since I got to have a proper South Indian meal with the family.

Armaan Ebrahim, race driver

I actually haven’t been fasting because of my training with all the championships coming up. In fact, I’m going to be working on Eid in Coimbatore, so I doubt I’ll even get the authentic biryani that I look forward to every year. Hopefully I’ll find something close and if I get my hands on some haleem (training or not), I’m definitely having some!

Sanobar Sultana, RJ

I think Ramzan reduced my appetite to a great extent. I missed my tea and coffee during my regular breaks at the office. But what I’ve really been craving for a while now has been falooda...no ice cream for over a month! So once my fast is over, that’s definitely the first thing I’m going to order at a restaurant.