It was a day of dramatic developments on Thursday as a three-and-half-year-old boy was kidnapped for ransom from his school at R A Puram by a man posing as his driver and was rescued within five hours by the city police.

Police officials were unwilling to reveal how the child was rescued, but reliable sources said that the kidnapper was lured into a trap on the promise of payment of a ransom.

“We rescued the child from a bridge at Korukkupet and have secured one suspect,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (East) K Shankar, who addressed mediapersons along with the child Surya and his father Hariharan. Besides the arrested suspect, sources said about four other drivers were being questioned.

Surya, whose father works as an executive at Ennore Port Trust and his mother at the National Stock Exchange, was allegedly taken away from Chettinad Vidyashram after classes by a man who claimed to be his driver. However, his teachers realised two hours later around 1.30 pm that he had been kidnapped, when the actual driver arrived. The school immediately informed police and provided CCTV footage of a man taking the child along with him.

Hariharan reportedly received phone calls demanding a ransom to secure Surya’s release. “The parents were reluctant to lodge a complaint, but we insisted and took the incident promptly to police,” said school headmistress Amudha Lakshmi.

“We began the rescue operation at 1.30 pm and formed seven teams for the purpose. He was rescued at 4.30 pm,” the officer said.

When asked about rumours that Hariharan had paid about `10 lakh for his son’s release, Shankar said he could not reveal more details at this stage.

“We are also investigating how the school sent the child along with an unknown person,” Shankar said.

However, the headmistress said they sent the child with the new person as the parents had informed that another driver would pick up Surya for a few days.