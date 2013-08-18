After ‘Amma’ canteens started operating across the city, many restaurants in the vicinity of the subsidised eateries, including major brands, have lowered prices of some items on their menu cards to woo customers back.

“Once the canteens were established in all localities, we hoped it would have an effect on other eateries. Price is always a major issue when you want demand for your stuff,” said a senior official.

The strategy seems to be paying off. Last week, a major south Indian restaurant chain, which has more than ten branches in the city, brought down the rates of limited meals by Rs 10 per plate, which many claim is an unprecedented drop.

While the management of the hotel chain maintained that the price slash had nothing to do with Amma canteens and involved tweaking in the production processes, many other restaurants too, especially those in the vicinity of the corporation eateries in middle-class areas like Egmore, Triplicane, Mylapore and George Town, have brought down prices of several rice items by Rs 2 to Rs 5.

“Since we are ensuring hygiene, the middle class too are frequenting the canteens. This is clearly having an impact on private eateries. The aim now is to maintain this impeccable hygiene,” said the official.

The official said, by September 15 Amma canteens are likely to begin serving chappathis in the evening time. The number of canteens is also expected to go up to 1,000 in Chennai by the year end. “Once this happens, you will see a further drop in overall inflation,” he said.