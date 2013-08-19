Tamil nationalist party leaders here, who watched a special screening of actor John Abraham-starrer Madras Cafe on Sunday, said they won’t allow its screening anywhere in the country.

According to sources, in the movie, the LTTE has been given the name Liberation Tamil Force and the character resembling Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader V Prabhakaran, played by actor Ajay Ratnam, is called Bhaskaran. Another source said the whole story is narrated by John Abraham in a sort of a countdown to the assassination starting with the intervention of the IPKF in the island nation.

Director Seeman, who watched the special show, said bits and pieces of real life incidents have been mixed with fiction to portray the LTTE poorly. However, the movie doesn’t mention the atrocities committed by either the Sri Lankan Army or the IPKF.

Director R K Selvamani, who also watched the film, said it portrayed Malayalees as patriots trying to save the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “Every officer or person shown as a good person is a Malayalee whereas almost all Tamils are portrayed as villains. While we respect freedom of speech, we cannot allow it at the cost of a community,” he noted.

The movie is to hit the screens on August 23.