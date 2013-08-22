Water supply to the city has gone up to 600 million litres per day (MLD) following the release of 180 MLD of water from Veeranam and 700 cusecs of Krishna water from Kandaleru Dam in Andhra Pradesh.

Water was released from the Veeranam lake on the orders of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

“This has resulted in the city now getting 600 MLD of water, an additional 10 pc of what it was getting following the contingency measures to reorganise water distribution,” said an official from Metro Water.

As a result, water supply has improved in 25 per cent of the city’s areas that were facing shortage, including Velachery, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Kottivakkam, Alandur, Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Ayanavaram, Valasaravakkam, Saidapet, CIT Nagar, Vyasarpadi and Washermenpet.

This has also resulted in the decline of 30 to 40 per cent in the paid lorry water supply in South Chennai, said sources.

Water supply in Anna park, Royapuram, Poonga Nagar and Ambattur is also set to improve from August 22. Supply to the city would be further increased depending on the inflow of Krishna Water from Kandleru Dam, besides increase in water levels in Puzhal and Chembarambakkam reservoirs.

But the normal water supply hinges on the monsoon. “Everything depends on the weather god,” said a Metro Water source.

Earlier, the department was forced to reorganise water distribution in seven zones following lack of rainfall and the dwindling water level in the reservoirs. These included Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar.

“We had to cut the supply from 830 million litres per day to 550 million litres per day following the water levels dwindling in the reservoir due lack of rains,” Metro Water sources said.