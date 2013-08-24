In a heart-rending incident, two brothers, who were on their way to their respective colleges, were killed after being run over by a tipper lorry when their two-wheeler skidded on a muddy stretch on the State Highway near Poonamallee on Friday.

Vijayavaradhan (19) and Vijayasarathi (18), sons of S Chelladurai, a local AIADMK functionary, were studying in different engineering colleges. The accident occurred barely 500 meters from SA Engineering College, on the Avadi Road, where Vijayavaradhan studied.

Vijayavaradhan was a second-year B Tech student of information technology while his brother was a first-year BE student of mechanical engineering at Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering and Technology at Chembarambakkam. “Usually Vijayavaradhan would get down at our college and his brother would proceed to his college. Our department was conducting an inter-collegiate symposium on Friday for which Vijayavaradhan was coming earlier than usual,” said one of his classmates.

Upon being informed of the incident, students of SA Engineering College staged a brief road blockade, blaming the poor state of the road and violations by lorry drivers of peak-hour restrictions for causing the accident.

The lorry driver Prasanth, who was transporting gravel to a nearby factory, fled the spot but was later caught. “Their motorbike skidded and before the lorry driver applied brakes, they came under its wheels. We have secured the driver and produced him in the court,” said inspector Gunasekaran of the Traffic Investigation Wing.

Chelladurai and wife C Shanthi, who had seen off their sons at Mogappair, were yet to recover from the shock of losing two children on the same day.

While police said the brothers were not wearing helmets, Chelladurai’s relatives countered the claim. “They apparently attempted to save each other. Their bodies were tangled together. They were very close and remained so even in death,” said a long-time friend of Chelladurai.