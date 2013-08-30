Eureka Forbes has joined issue with Metrowater, whose officials had slammed as ‘marketing gimmick’ a survey conducted for the water purifier maker.

In a rejoinder to a story in this newspaper, ‘Metro water blasts private agency’s skewed survey’, Eureka Forbes said: The sole objective of the water audit was to map the causes affecting families and individuals across India due to increasing levels of water contamination. The results of these are purely ‘consumer perceptions’ that has the stamp of one of India’s most reputed market research agencies. The survey was not carried out to offend any organization. It was carried out to highlight the teething troubles that consumers might be facing with respect to water, the statement said.