Celebrating the International day for persons with disabilities on Tuesday, the State Resource Centre for inclusive education in Chennai conducted a cultural program for the special children where nearly 150 children from various zones participated enthusiastically.

This event was organised by Sarva Shiksha Abhyan in all the day centres throughout Tamil Nadu in all districts, with a special celebration at the Chennai State Resource Centre where people from all zones were invited.

The main aim of the cultural program was to make it a learning process for the children and the Centre. This way, they would get an idea about the children’s talents, which would help them focus on the specific areas for the children’s education. In addition, the programme was also conducted as a way to create awareness among the public about the centre.

The centre, which was opened in January 2013 by the Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with a set up cost of `46.42 lakh, has been equipped with facilities like physiotherapy, speech therapy, vision therapy and communicative devices to aid children with disabilities.

“Cultural events are something all the disabled children love to do. Through this, they learn many things like mathematics, motion control and coordination. This also helps them increase their self esteem and confidence. There are a few students who are exceptionally well talented in cultural activities. We will look to improve their talents by providing such facilities in future,” said S Nagaraj Murugan, joint director, Sarva Shiksha Abhyan

Pooja Kulkarni, State project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhyan and D Sabitha, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, presided over the event.