'Violence Against Women Under-reported World Over'

Statistics do not give the full picture on violence against women, said Denice Labertew, director of Advocacy Services of California Coalition against Sexual Assault.

She was speaking at a seminar on ‘Violence against Women - a Global Scenario and Victim’s Right’ organised by the Indian Law Institute - Tamil Nadu State Branch And Madras Bar Association, on Wednesday.

“UN numbers suggest that one in three women experience some sort of sexual violence. It calls rape a universal phenomenon. US statistics say one in six women experience some sort of unwanted sexual contact,” she said. “But these statistics do not give the full picture, as violence against women goes unreported. In some cases the victim is not even aware that what she is facing is abuse,” she said. Labertew called for more societal participation and strengthening of legal aid against violence.

Speaking at the event, US Consul General Jennifer Mcintyre said gender-based violence has a large impact on the economy, society and development and no country in the world is immune to these costs. “Not only are the women horribly affected, the physical, psychological and financial damage is passed on to the rest of society, straining judicial, health and security resources.”

In the US alone, estimates place the medical and legal costs incurred due to violence against women at over 5.8 billion dollars, she said.

Pointing out the need for effective legislation, she said according to a White House factsheet, the US has seen a decrease in the rate of violence against women by 67 per cent, after enactment of Violence Against Women Act 1994.

She praised Tamil Nadu’s women police stations as an example of “an innovative approach in law enhancement.”

In the last two years, she said she was encouraged by the efforts in Chennai by the government and civil society to focus attention on the issue of gender violence.