Home Cities Chennai

'Violence Against Women Under-reported World Over'

Statistics do not give the full picture on violence against women, said Denice Labertew, director of Advocacy Services of California Coalition against Sexual Assault.

Published: 05th December 2013 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2013 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Statistics do not give the full picture on violence against women, said Denice Labertew, director of Advocacy Services of California Coalition against Sexual Assault.

She was speaking at a seminar on ‘Violence against Women - a Global Scenario and Victim’s Right’ organised by the Indian Law Institute - Tamil Nadu State Branch And Madras Bar Association, on Wednesday.

“UN numbers suggest that one in three women experience some sort of sexual violence. It calls rape a universal phenomenon. US statistics say one in six women experience some sort of unwanted sexual contact,” she said. “But these statistics do not give the full picture, as violence against women goes unreported. In some cases the victim is not even aware that what she is facing is abuse,” she said. Labertew called for more societal participation and strengthening of legal aid against violence.

Speaking at the event, US Consul General Jennifer Mcintyre said gender-based violence has a large impact on the economy, society and development and no country in the world is immune to these costs. “Not only are the women horribly affected, the physical, psychological and financial damage is passed on to the rest of society, straining judicial, health and security resources.”

 In the US alone, estimates place the medical and legal costs incurred due to violence against women at over 5.8 billion dollars, she said.

Pointing out the need for effective legislation, she said according to a White House factsheet, the US has seen a decrease in the rate of violence against women by 67 per cent, after enactment of Violence Against Women Act 1994.

She praised Tamil Nadu’s women police stations as an example of “an innovative approach in law enhancement.”

In the last two years, she said she was encouraged by the efforts in Chennai by the government and civil society to focus attention on the issue of gender violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp