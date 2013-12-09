Architect of the year awards presented

Express News Service By

Architect of the Year Awards (AYA) by JK Cements in its 22nd edition were presented by Governor K Rosaiah, here on Saturday.

Rosaiah said architecture has to modify itself keeping the soul intact making the shape as per current needs.

“Resources are to be used in a manner which satisfies the need but it is also imperative to conserve the resources as far as possible,” he said.

Referring to the architectural marvels of the ancient empires, the Governor recalled the contributions of south Indian empires including Cholas, Pandyas, Pallavas, Chalukyas, and Vijayanagara to the evolution of Dravidian Architecture.

“The Cholas were dominant in temple architecture while two magnificent temples, Brihadeeswara temple in Tanjore and Gangaikonda Cholapuram showcase the best of Chola archiecture.

Suggesting the need to adopt environment and eco-friendly measures, the Governor said that we had such measures in ancient times and we need to adapt Green Concept to improve the quality of life, protect and enhance earth’s life support systems.

He commended the efforts made by the JK Cements for bringing out the best in architect profession and also for recognising the architects for their distinct contribution.

Brinda Party Shah, Rajkot, won the Green Architecture Award, while Indian Architecture Award went to Aparna Narasimhan, Bangalore and Indian State Architecture Award went to Asheesh Srivatsava, Lucknow.