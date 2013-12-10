Over 100 final-year medical students from colleges across the city attended the Dr Sarathchandra Memorial CME (Continuing Medical Education) on surgery organised by the Madras Medical College on their new campus on Monday.

Eighteen senior faculties, who have over three decades of experience in various surgical specialities, spoke on various topics dealing with surgery including minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries.

Speaking at the function, Dr V Kanagasabai, Dean, MMC and RGGGH, said Professor Sarathchandran was an expert in all the departments.

Recalling the history of the Madras Medical College, the dean elaborated on the facilities on the new campus. He added that RGGGH was the only hospital in the country to have such a vast clinical material, as they dealt with around 12,000 out-patients a day.

Dr B Kalaiselvi, vice-principal, MMC, Professor R Sivaraman, chairman, and Dr R Jayachandran, co-chairman, Dr Sarathchandra Educational Trust, were among those present at the function.