On day one of the enforcement of the seat belt rule, the city police went soft on violators -- instead of imposing fines, cops advised them to buckle up. Only 331 violators across the city were fined `100 each on Monday.

In a marked difference, most of the car drivers were seen wearing seat belts on Monday to avoid being penalised. Traffic police personnel who were assigned to check for seat belt violations at major junctions along arterial roads, stopped the violating motorists and advised them to wear seat belts.

“Our personnel were mostly advising the violators, but were also collecting fines. E-challans were issued upon collecting the fines,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karunasagar.

However, to avoid traffic snarls, traffic police did not conduct the checks on busy roads during peak hours.

“We initially planned to stop car drivers who did not wear the seat belts. Since the traffic was heavy on Monday being the first working day of the week, we did not want this to result in traffic snarls. In the afternoon, we spotted motorists not wearing seat belts and advised them to buckle up,” said a traffic police inspector.

While police mostly refrained from imposing fines, several car drivers were seen wearing their seat belts. “I would feel embarrassed on being stopped in the middle of the road and asked by a policeman to wear the seat belt. So I did not want to take chances and wore the belt,” said S Ganeshan, a resident of Kodambakkam, who drives to office.

Meanwhile, police officials said, in the coming days more violators would be fined.

