The Savera hotel is hosting a carnival for families on December 15.

It will have exciting games and competitions such as crazy hat (you will have to bring it from home), little master chef, art contest, minute to it win it games and so on. Games such as Hoopla, Knick the Can, Feed The Clown, Darts, Throw The Hat, Mini Golf, Balloon shooting and much more will be there for the kids. A marketing and bazaar zone with exciting products will also be set up.

The entry fee for the carnival is `300 and the timings are from 10 am to 8 pm.