Grab your goodies!

The Park Chennai is offering special festivities and goodies this Christmas.

The list includes Christmas gourmet hamper, Steamed plum pudding with brandy sauce, Italian panetonne, Gingerbread house, Chocolate hedge hogs and Mincemeat pies to name a few.

Upping the celebrative mood would be special Christmas counters in the lobby that would serve special treats till December 25 . The counters would be open from 11 am to 11 pm.

And while the Christmas countdown comes to an end, walk in to enjoy the Christmas eve buffet dinner on December 24.

While that is sure to leave you wanting for more, get back to the next morning to enjoy a special brunch with family.

The exclusive Christmas hampers are priced from `3,500 and includes Steamed plum pudding, Mincemeat pies, Decorated carrot cake, Dresden fruit stollen, Christmas cookies, Chocolate box, Chocolate walnut fudge, Pasta, Olive oil, and Marshmallow in a basket.