Home Cities Chennai

Grab your goodies!

The Park Chennai is offering special festivities and goodies this Christmas.

Published: 17th December 2013 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2013 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Park Chennai is offering special festivities and goodies this Christmas.

The list includes Christmas gourmet hamper, Steamed plum pudding with brandy sauce, Italian panetonne, Gingerbread house, Chocolate hedge hogs and Mincemeat pies to name a few.

Upping the celebrative mood would be special Christmas counters in the lobby that would serve special treats till December 25 . The counters would be open from 11 am to 11 pm.

And while the Christmas countdown comes to an end, walk in to enjoy the Christmas eve buffet dinner on December 24.

While that is sure to leave you wanting for more, get back to the next morning to enjoy a special brunch with family. 

The exclusive Christmas hampers are priced from `3,500 and includes Steamed plum pudding, Mincemeat pies, Decorated carrot cake, Dresden fruit stollen, Christmas cookies, Chocolate box, Chocolate walnut fudge, Pasta, Olive oil,  and Marshmallow in a basket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp