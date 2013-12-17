Sadanand Menon calls upon artists to 'brush' politically

Express News Service By

The fact that we can generate the idea of a fascist movement like that of Modi is proof that artists cannot engage politically, said art critic Sadanand Menon. He was speaking at a panel discussion organised during the inauguration of the Karuppu Art Collective’s ‘Lisp of Children’, an exhibition of more than 50 paintings and art works curated by nine Chennai artists, on Sunday.

“The political movement is getting resistance from everybody — the adivasis, the Dalits, the otherwise tame media and even the judiciary. But in the art world, there’s none,” Sadanand added. The panel discussion focused on the Chennai Art Movement and its impact on the society in the current socio-political climate. “The art world has become so private and personalised that we can’t see what is happening in the public sphere,” he said.

Artist Chandru G, who was also one for the panelists, joked about the existence of the art movement. “There’s something called a Chennai art movement?” he asked amid laughter from the audience at the Cholamandel Artist Village. There is no cultural leadership by the mature, experienced artists, he went on to say. “And unless there’s a bridge between the political and the spiritual terrain that is inhibited by the mature artists, it is difficult to oppose fascism,” added artist Natesh Muthuswamy.

In order to do that, Sadanand said, the art collective had to be willing to challenge the political sphere. “That can’t be done in bourgeois comfort,” added Sadanand.

Questions were asked about the inefficiency of the Indian government when it came to promoting art and artists and the need for a larger platform for dialogue because of ‘Modi’s idea of Indian art’. R M Pazhaniappan, Secretary of the Lalit Kala Akademi was also present during the panel discussion.