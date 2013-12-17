Home Cities Chennai

Sadanand Menon calls upon artists to 'brush' politically

The fact that we can generate the idea of a fascist movement like that of Modi is proof that artists cannot engage politically, said art critic Sadanand Menon.

Published: 17th December 2013 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2013 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The fact that we can generate the idea of a fascist movement like that of Modi is proof that artists cannot engage politically, said art critic Sadanand Menon. He was speaking at a panel discussion organised during the inauguration of the Karuppu Art Collective’s ‘Lisp of Children’, an exhibition of more than 50 paintings and art works curated by nine Chennai artists, on Sunday.

“The political movement is getting resistance from everybody — the adivasis, the Dalits, the otherwise tame media and even the judiciary. But in the art world, there’s none,” Sadanand added. The panel discussion focused on the Chennai Art Movement and its impact on the society in the current socio-political climate. “The art world has become so private and personalised that we can’t see what is happening in the public sphere,” he said.

Artist Chandru G, who was also one for the panelists, joked about the existence of the art movement. “There’s something called a Chennai art movement?” he asked amid laughter from the audience at the Cholamandel Artist Village. There is no cultural leadership by the mature, experienced artists, he went on to say. “And unless there’s a bridge between the political and the spiritual terrain that is inhibited by the mature artists, it is difficult to oppose fascism,” added artist Natesh Muthuswamy.

In order to do that, Sadanand said, the art collective had to be willing to challenge the political sphere. “That can’t be done in bourgeois comfort,” added Sadanand.

Questions were asked about the inefficiency of the Indian government when it came to promoting art and artists and the need for a larger platform for dialogue because of ‘Modi’s idea of Indian art’.  R M Pazhaniappan, Secretary of the Lalit Kala Akademi was also present during the panel discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp