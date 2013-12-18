Two Jumbos from Pondy to Attend Camp

Express News Service By

Two elephants from Puducherry too will go to the 48-day rejuvenation camp on the Bhavani river basin located near Vanapathira Kaliyamman temple at Thekkampatti in Coimbatore district from December 19, taking the total number of participants to 100. The State government had earlier announced that 98 elephants from Tamil Nadu will enjoy the annual retreat.

While the request for Lakshmi, the elephant in the Manakula Vinayakar temple, came from the Puducherry government, that for Nagoor Dargah’s elephant Fathima Beevi came from its trustee. The Chief Minister accepted both requests.