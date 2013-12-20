A sub-inspector and a head constable attached to the Taramani Police Station have been transferred to reserve vacancy after a man arrested by them died of cardiac arrest.

Thanga Kumar, who was arrested after an altercation with sub-inspector Mohan Ram on Sunday, complained of chest pain and was declared brought dead on being taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The relatives wanted the policemen responsible to be booked.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police S Thirugnanam issued an order transferring the duo.