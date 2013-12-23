The water supply from Nemelli desalination plant, which was hit due to turbidity of sea water, has been restored and the plant is now generating water beyond its capacity of 100 milion litres per day, according to a Metro Water spokesman. The spokesman said that the plant has now achieved 101 per cent production and set a new bench mark for productivity.

This is expected to add more water to the city distribution system. The spokesman said that Chennai Metro Water has been working towards maximizing production from Nemmeli and their efforts have borne fruit. The plant has been designed for 100 mld capacity.

The treatment of sea water in the desalination plant was not possible as the turbidity of sea water increased due to cyclonic conditions prevalent across the coast. The areas receiving water supply from desalination plant have been substituted by new Veeranam scheme besides supply of water through the tanker services. This comes at a time when present monsoon in Chennai has been a deficit one and water managers are working at various options to manage the situation.