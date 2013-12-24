Noted columnist S Gurumurthy has called for inculcating a sense of moral uprighteousness and charity among the present generation of youth.

Addressing a meeting of Lions Club International, Region IV, meeting here on Sunday, Gurumurthy said the country had distinctive spiritual and family traditions, in which the concept of ‘dharma’ enjoyed pride of place.

Quoting statistics of Financial Year 1999-2000, he said that allocations made for projects relating to health and education run by non-governmental organisations and charity trusts were to the tune of Rs 4,200 crore. Around 55 per cent of the amount had been obtained from individuals and the income of about 87 per cent of them was below `8,000. Besides, there were many who chose not seek publicity for their charitable work, he pointed out.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s meeting with American business magnate J D Rockefeller, he said the saffron saint asked the billionaire what he did with all the money in his possession. The query triggered the setting up of the Rockefeller Foundation.