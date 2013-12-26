A modern central sterilised supply department (CSSD) that can disinfect and sterilise surgical equipment at great speed was set up at the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital and was inaugurated on Tuesday. This is the first time such a department has been set up in a state-run medical institution.

Set up at a cost of about `2.75 crore, the CSSD has huge boilers, with a capacity of 2.8 tonnes. There are separate units for cleaning and sterilising bins, gloves, linens and surgical instrument kits. “We already have another sterilisation unit that was set up before independence. It is still functioning but it is slow and consumes more fuel,” said Dr S Geethalakshmi, Dean, Stanley Medical College.

The CSSD, which is fully automated, can sterilise about 200 bins in an hour and 1,000 surgical instruments at a time. Doctors said the boilers are more useful for disinfecting and sterilising instruments used for cadaver transplant. The new modern sterilising unit not only consumes less furnace oil to function but also saves `6 lakh for the hospital, they added.

Dr C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister, who inaugurated the department, said that over 5.5 lakh people have benefitted through the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme with about 2.12 lakh receiving treatment in government hospitals alone.

Pointing out that the government was working towards making the city a hub for healthcare, the minister said that health scheme has brought about `420 crore for government hospitals.

For the first time, the hospital has also treated four patients with atrial septal defect and one patient for patent ductus arteriosus in a non-surgical procedure through a device. Both ailments are congenital disorders in the heart affecting the walls of the heart. Doctors said the device used to fix the defect in the walls of the heart could cost `46,000 but was done free under the CM’s health insurance scheme.