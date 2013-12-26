Two men from Tamil Nadu, suspected to be couriers, have been apprehended by sleuths of the air customs unit, for attempting to smuggle nearly 1 kg of gold hidden in their rectums.

According to police sources, Basha and Ismail had landed at the Chennai airport in the wee hours of Christmas day on a packed Air Lanka flight from Colombo. As they were behaving suspiciously, customs officials took them aside and checked their baggage.

When they found nothing, they questioned them for a while before asking them to submit to a cavity search. Once the search was done, they found two biscuits, weighing 400g and 500g respectively. The men were questioned further and were arrested later in the day.