A door-to-door salesman was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Police sources said Moovendan (30) had visited the house in the morning, selling dictionaries and other books. He was turned away, but as he noticed that the child was alone in the house, he returned later in the evening and sexually assaulted the girl.

“When he came in the evening, he found the child alone as both the parents were away,” said police. In the evening, on hearing the child crying, the neighbours entered the house and caught him. They later handed over him over at the Korukkupet police station,” said a police officer.

Police said the accused, a native of Cuddalore district, stayed in a rented house in Arumbakkam and worked as a salesman at a book company.

“He insisted that he did not do anything wrong and was merely playing with the child. However, the neighbours said he had partially undressed himself in the presence of the child,” a police source said.

The father of the child was not keen on lodging a police complaint, as he felt it may affect the future of the child. After the girl’s father refused to file a complaint, the Korrukupet police later booked him under provision of Madras City Police Act on charges of creating ruckus in the area. He was remanded to judicial custody.